The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team will open the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the RJS Gym in Hayward.

The eighth-seeded Canes will host ninth-seeded La Crosse Logan. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Menomonie in Menomonie on Friday, Feb. 24.

