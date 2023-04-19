The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team made their season debut Friday April 13 at Altoona and fell to the Railroaders, 0-1.

“The girls showed great tenacity and grit, despite playing a man down the entire game with only 10 players,” said Coach Natalie Ursin. “Sophomore captain and goalie Beyonce Flores had a strong performance in goal, with her saves reaching double digits,”

