The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team broke a four-game losing streak with a resounding 44-12 win over the Cumberland Beavers Friday, Jan. 8, at the RJS Gym.

The Hurricanes led 21-3 at halftime and rolled from there, as Holly Miller led the Canes with 13 points and Brooke Quast added 10.

The win for the Canes followed road losses to Northwestern, 56-37; and to Bloomer, 47-37.

The Hurricanes (3-4 Heart O’ North, 4-5 overall, will play at Spooner this Thursday and will host Ladysmith this Saturday evening.

Hayward 21 23 — 44 Cumber. 3 9 — 12

Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: 4-5/9-2-13; Brooke Quast, 4-0-1-10;Ana Johnson, 0-5/10-3-5; Allie Zawistowski, 2-1/2-0-5; Mikailah Kosterman, 1-2/2-2-4; Kayla Weller, 0-2/2-0-2; Kalista Cadotte, 0-2/6-1-2; MaeKayla Cadotte, 1-0-2-2; Greta Schmitt, 0-1/4-1-1; totals, 12-18/36-14-44. 30-pt. FG: Quast 2.

Cumberland: Maisen Gores 6 pts, Mecina Garibaldi 3, Sydney Jain 2, Maya Brenna 1.

Hayward 15 21 — 37

Bloomer 27 20 — 47

Hayward: Holly Miller, 5-6/9-2-17; Brooke Quast, 2-2/2-2-7; Ana Johnson, 0-2/5-5-6; MaeKayla Cadotte,0-1/2-4-3; Mikailah Kosterman, 1-0/4-1-2; Allie Zawistowski, 0-2/3-0-2; Anna Morgan, 0-0-1-0; Jessica Aubart, 0-0-2-0; totals, 11-13/26-18-37. 3-pt. FG: Quast, Miller.

Bloomer: Leah Score, 5-0-2-13; Abby Iverson, 5-0-3-130; Bella Seibel, 4-2/3-2-11; Danielle Latz, 1-4/4-3-6; M. Faschingbauer, 1-0/1-1-3; S. Zwiefelhofer, 0-2/2-0-2; K. Schwartzenberger, 1-0-1-2; Helland, 0-0-2-0; Petska, 0-0-3-0; Jacobs, 0-0-1-0; totals, 17-8/10-18-47. 3-pt. FG: Score 3, Seibel, Faschingbauer.

Hayward 15 22 — 37

Northwe. 30 26 — 56

Hayward: Holly Miller, 4-7/11-2-15; Ana Johnson, 2-2/2-1-7; MaeKayla Cadotte, 2-2/2-3-6; Jessica Aubart, 0-4/4-2-4; Brooke Quast,1-0-1-3; Mikailah Kosterman, 1-2/2-1-3; Kayla Weller, 0-2/2-2-2; Allie Zawistowski, 0-2/2-0-2; Erin Morgan, 0-0-1-0; totals, 8-20/26-13-37. 3-pt. FG: Quast, Johnson.

Northwestern: Tieryn Plasch, 10-0-1-22; Allison Luoma, 4-3/4-4-11; Kendall Sletten, 3-0-1-6; Gracie Altman, 2-2/2-1-6; Gabby Risley, 2-0-3-5; Brinker, 1-0-0-2; Bobula, 0-0-1-0; Erickson,1-0/2-1-2; Raboin, 1-0-1-2; Wennersten, 0-0-3-0; Fouts, 0-0-1-0; Wakefield, 09-0-1-0; totals, 24-5/8-19-56.3-pt. FG: Plasch, 2; Risley.

Heart O’ North

Girls Basketball Standings

Northwestern 8-1

Barron 7-1

St. Croix Falls 5-1

Ladysmith 4-2

Cameron 4-4

Hayward 3-4

Bloomer 2-3

Cumberland 1-5

Chtk-W’ser 1-6

Spooner 0-7

