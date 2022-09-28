...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will likely remain above
freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team members celebrate their conference championship (L-R) Tara Eckes, Sofia Bonicatto, Macey Reier, Elle Titus, Alyson Reier.
The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team took first place in the Heart O’ North Conference tournament at Hayward Golf Club Tuesday, Sept. 20, and also won the 2022 Heart O’ North season championship.
The Canes scored 356 in the 18-hole meet on Tuesday, led by conference medalist Tara Eckes with a score of 83. Spooner placed second with 377 strokes and Superior was third with 390. Spooner’s Sydney Greenfield also shot an 83 for the day.
