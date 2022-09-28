Hurricane golfers are conference champs

Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team members celebrate their conference championship (L-R) Tara Eckes, Sofia Bonicatto, Macey Reier, Elle Titus, Alyson Reier.

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team took first place in the Heart O’ North Conference tournament at Hayward Golf Club Tuesday, Sept. 20, and also won the 2022 Heart O’ North season championship.

The Canes scored 356 in the 18-hole meet on Tuesday, led by conference medalist Tara Eckes with a score of 83. Spooner placed second with 377 strokes and Superior was third with 390. Spooner’s Sydney Greenfield also shot an 83 for the day.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments