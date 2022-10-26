The Hayward High School Drama Club will present their fall play, “Disco Fever,” Nov. 3, 4, 5 and 11 at the ADS Auditorium, with a matinee on Nov. 12.

Show times will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 5 and 11 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments