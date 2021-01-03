Four Hurricanes scored a goal apiece as the Canes boys hockey team skated to a 4-1 win over the Baldwin-Woodville Hawks in Somerset Monday, Dec. 28.

Hayward outshot Baldwin 32-22 and goalie Logan Abric had 21 saves.

The Hurricanes improved to 5-3 on the season. They will host New Richmond on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Hayward   1   1   2 — 4

Baldwin    0    0   1 — 1     

First period: Hayward 14:20, Cole Asp (C.J. Eytcheson).

Second period: Hayward 5:52, Ryland Achtor (Kayleb Martin, Gibson Walsh), PP.

Third period: Hayward 0:45, Riley Brennan (Walsh, Eytcheson); Baldwin 7:06, Bazi Cook (Jacob Sanders), PP; Hayward 15:29, Monte Goold (Cole Asp), empty net.

Goalie saves: Logan Abric, Hayward, 21; Zach Stevens, Baldwin-Woodville, 28.

Power plays: Hayward, 1-for-5; Baldwin-Woodville, 1-for-4.

Shots on goal: Hayward 32, Baldwin 22.

Penalties: Hayward, 4 for 8 minutes; Baldwin, 5 for 10 minutes.

