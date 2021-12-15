The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team broke a four-game losing streak as they ran past a scrappy South Shore Cardinals team 74-64 in a nonconference game at the RJS Gym in Hayward Monday, Dec. 13.
The Canes led 32-27 at halftime and stretched their lead to 68-51 with five minutes remaining in the second half.
Elijah Heyworth led the Canes in scoring with 17 points, followed by Henry Schmitt with 13, Nizhoo Sullivan with 10, Ayden Froemel seven, Sam Snider six, Chase McCallum five, Tanner Poppe four, Nate Harrison three and Miles McCallum one.
Koy Nelson led the Cardinals with 27 points and Carter Lulich had 23.
The Canes improved to 2-4 on the season and are 0-1 in conference play. They will host Spooner this Thursday night.
In other recent games, on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Hurricanes traveled to Lakeland, where the host Thunderbirds took a 40-21 lead at halftime thumped the Canes 68-36.
Hayward shot 11 for 46 (23 percent) from the floor and 7 for 16 from the line. The T-Birds shot 21 for 44 from the floor (47 percent) and 20 for 33 from the line.
Lakeland outrebounded Hayward 35-29 and had 14 turnovers to Hayward’s 17.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Canes traveled to St. Croix Central in Hammond, where the host Panthers rolled to a 33-20 lead at halftime and won going away, 69-34. The Panthers shot 28 for 64 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, while the Canes shot 12 for 43 and 5 for 10 respectively. The Panthers dominated in rebounds, 49-18.
In a nonconference game played at the Hayward Middle School gym on Dec. 7, the Rice Lake Warriors defeated the Hurricanes 74-54. Rice Lake led 45-23 at halftime.
Tyler Orr scored 32 points for the Warriors and Matthew Farm and Zach Orr scored 11 apiece.
Ayden Froemel and Nate Harrison led the Canes with 12 points apiece.
Hayward shot 17 for 53 (32 percent) from the floor and 16-for-24 from the free throw line, while Rice Lake shot 30 for 74 (40 percent) and 3-for-6 respectively. Rice Lake outrebounded Hayward 43-30, had 15 steals and 13 turnovers. Hayward had eight steals and 19 turnovers.
Hayward 23 31 — 54
Rice Lake 45 29 — 74
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Ayden Froemel, 2/7-8/10-1-12; Nate Harrison, 4/7-2/2-0-12; Niizhoo Sullivan, 3/9-1/2-3-8; Elijah Heyworth, 2/8-0/1-1-4; Miles McCallum, 2/5-0/1-1-4; Tanner Poppe, 2/2-0-1-4; Brody McConnell, 1/4-0-0-3; Maximus Martens, 1/4-1/2-0-3; Ethan Wessel, 0/3-2/4-3-2; Trae Stone, 0/1-2/2-3-2; Chase McCallum, 0/2-0-0-0; Zach Laier, 0/1-0-0-0; totals, 17/53-16/24-10-54. 3-pt. FG/A: Harrison, 2/4; Sullivan, 1/4; McConnell, 1/3.
Hayward 21 15 — 36
Lakeland 40 28 — 68
Hayward: Heyworth, 3/7-2/2-3-10; Sullivan, 2/8-0/2-5-6; Froemel, 2/6-0-5-6; M. McCallum, 1/6-0-2-4; Matt Halberg, 0/1-3/7-1-3; Harrison, 1/6-0-3-3; C. McCallum, ¼-0-4-3; Poppe, 1/2-1/3-1-3;McConnell, 0/2-1/2-3-1; Snider, 0-0-1-0; Laier, 0/2-0-0-0; totals, 11/46-7/16-25-36. 3-pt. FG/A: Heyworth, 2/4; Sullivan, 2/8; M. McCallum, 1/3; Harrison, 1/4; C. McCallum, 1/3.
Hayward 20 14 — 34
SC Central 33 36 — 69
Hayward: Sullivan, 4/12-1/2-2-11; Heyworth, 3/8-0-1-9; Henry Schmitt, 3/6-0-1-6; Harrison, 1/3-0-0-2; Laier, 1/1-0-0-2; Froemel, 0/4-2/4-2-2; Poppe, 0/1-1/2-4-1; Hallberg, 0-1/2-0-1; McConnell, 0/1-0-2-0; C. McCallum, 0/1-0-1-0; M. McCAllum, 0.2-0-2-0; Snider, 0/2-0-0-0; totals, 12/43-5/10-19-34. 3-pt. FG/A: Sullivan, 2/5; Heyworth, 3/7.
