After losing 6-1 to the state’s fourth-ranked Division 1 team Eau Claire Memorial on Dec. 15, the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team rebounded with a resounding 9-2 win over the Ashland Oredockers at the Hayward Sports Center on Dec. 17.
“It was a great week of progress for our club,” said Coach Rob Novak. “In the EC Memorial game, we were the definite underdog and really got to focus on our defensive zone. We did an excellent job breaking the puck out and made big strides on our D zone coverage. We didn’t backcheck as well as we would like, but that gave us one more thing to focus on in our Wednesday practice before our Ashland game.
"In the Ashland game we were the heavy favorite, so we got to switch gears a bit and work on our offensive zone play,” the coach said. “As the game went on, we seemed to settle down and play with more patience. Our forwards protected the puck better, low in our zone, and our defensemen got to take several shots from the blue line and work on getting them through traffic.
“In both games, our power play executed well, and our penalty kill was impressive,” Novak added.
“It was nice to finally fill the net in the Ashland game. We have some boys that really expect to score, and a couple of them broke the seal in that game. Cole Asp has led the way as of late with five goals in our last three games.
“Sam Schmidt scored his first high school goal in the Ashland game,” Novak added. “He shot a lot of pucks in the off-season, and plays a gritty game. It was nice to see him get rewarded.
“Freshman goaltender Robert Egger played in the EC Memorial and Ashland games. He saw a pile of shots against Memorial and got his first high school win against Ashland. Our team played well in front of him and showed him a lot of support.”
The Canes were scheduled to play at Chippewa Falls on Monday, Dec. 21, and will host Northland Piines on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Novak said Chippewa Falls “has a solid team again. We expect that to be our first game with all our players available so it will be a great test to see where we are truly at. Then we come back on Tuesday with a home game against Northland Pines. They aren’t as good as they were last year, but still have a competitive squad.
“After a short break, we will drive back and forth to Somerset for three games in three days on Dec. 28, 29 and 30,” Novak added. “That is an eight-team tournament. Our first game is against Baldwin, who beat us 2-1 in our second game of the year. So hopefully we can revenge that loss.”
Hayward 2 5 2 — 9
Ashland 0 1 1 — 2
First period: Hayward 2:32, Ryland Achtor (Gibson Walsh, C.J. Eytcheson), power play; Hayward 5:27, Sam Schmidt (Achtor).
Second period: Hayward 0:10, Cole Asp (Henry Droessler); Hayward 3:44, Riley Brennan (Kayleb Martin, Walsh); Hayward 4:18, Achtor (Martin, Eytcheson), PP; Hayward 6:39, Walsh (Martin, Schmidt); Ashland 7:15, Colin Trautt (Braden Stegmann); Hayward 13:02, Cole Asp (Monte Goold).
Third period: Hayward 1:44, Walsh (Eytcheson, Brennan); Ashland, 15:45, Trautt (Stegmann).
Goalie saves: Robert Egger, Hayward, 3-3-1 (7); Travis Alajoki, Ashland, 12-6-6 (24).
Power plays: Ashland, 0-for-1; Hayward, 3-for-4.
Shots on goal: Hayward 33, Ashland 9.
Penalties: Hayward, one for two minutes; Ashland, four for 11 minutes.
Hayward 0 0 1 — 1
EC Memorial 2 1 3 — 6
First period: ECM 3:55, Joe Kelly, short-handed; ECM 15:26, Peyton Platter (Kelly).
Second period: ECM 5:52, Cole Fisher (Kelly).
Third period: Hayward 1:40, Cole Asp unassisted; ECM 1:58, Trevin Kison (Jack Campbell, Luke Lindsay); ECM 3:38, Christian Tavare (Brady Moore); ECM 11:02, Kelly (Platter).
Goalie saves: Robert Egger, Hayward, 9-7-11 (27); Kyler Strenke, ECM, 5-3-5 (13).
Power plays: Hayward, 0-for-3; Eau Claire, 0-for-2.
Shots on goal: Eau Claire, 11-8-14 (33); Hayward, 5-3-6 (14).
Penalties: Eau Claire, three for six minutes; Hayward, two for four minutes.
