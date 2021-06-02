The Hayward Hurricanes boys golf team finished third in the Heart O’ North Conference tournament at Bloomer Thursday, May 27, and third in the final Heart O’ North season standings.
Hurricanes junior Devin Sheehan and senior Gibson Walsh earned spots on the 10-player all-conference team.
Team scores from the conference tournament at Bloomer were: Northwestern, 163; Spooner, 166; Hayward, third by tie-breaker, 173; Bloomer, fourth by tie-breaker, 173; Barron, 180; Ladysmith, 196; St. Croix Falls, 203; Cameron, 244; and Cumberland, 265. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser did not qualify as a team.
The top scorers at Bloomer were Dillon Scheufeli and Trent Meyer of Northwestern with scores of 35 and 37, respectively.
Hurricanes player Devin Sheehan and Spooner’s Jace Burch tied with scores of 39; Burch took third place and Sheehan placed fourth.
Also scoring for the Hurricanes were Cole Asp, 10th place with a 43; Gibson Walsh, 16th place by a tie-breaker, shooting 45; Henry Droessler, 17th by tie-breaker, 45; and Kayleb Martin, 33rd with a 53.
Northwestern won the conference championship with a season score of 17 points. Spooner was second with 16 points and Hayward third with 15 points. Next were Barron, 11; Bloomer, 10; Ladysmith, 9; St. Croix Falls, 6; Cameron, 4; and Cumberland and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with one point apiece.
Northwestern’s Trent Meyer won the HON player of the year title with 54 points. Hayward’s Devin Sheehan was second on the-conference team with 47 points. Next were Isaac Mullikin, Barron, 43; Jace Burch, Spooner, 39; Dillon Scheufeli, Northwestern, 36; Liam Corbin, Spooner, 36; Gibson Walsh, Hayward, seventh with 35 points; Zach Mickelson, Barron, 34; Brady Johannes, Spooner, 32; and Andrew Johnson, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.