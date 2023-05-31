The Hayward Hurricanes boys golf team finished their season Tuesday May 23 at the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.

The Canes fell nine strokes short of advancing to the sectional as a team. None of the Canes scored low enough individually to advance to the sectional.

