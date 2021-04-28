The Hayward High School band and choir will present their spring concerts during the week of May 3-7 at the Arthur D. Spoolman Auditorium.
The high school concert band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3. The concert is titled “Heroes” and will include selections “Sogno di Volare” from the video game “Civilization VI”,”Yellow After the Rain” by Mitchell Peters, “The Mandalorian” from the movie “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” ”A+” — a precise prelude and an excellent march; and “September,” as recorded by Earth, Wind and Fire.
The Hayward Middle School band and choir concerts are scheduled for the evening of Thursday, May 6. Times have not been announced.
The Hayward High School choirs will perform their spring concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.