Heinz honored at softball field

Herman Heinz (front center) is surrounded by family members during the dedication of Herman Heinz Field at the Hayward Sports Center Thursday, Nov. 3.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In a Thursday Nov. 3 ceremony, the Hayward Community School District, family and friends formally honored long-time Hayward businessman and sports promoter Herman Heinz by putting up a sign proclaiming the softball field at the Hayward Sports Center as “Herman Heinz Field.”

The field is used by adult softball teams during the summer and for practices and games by other teams.

