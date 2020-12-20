The Hayward-Northwood Hurricane wrestling team defeated the Ashland Oredockers 48-40 in a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Hayward Intermediate School gym.
Getting wins for the Canes were Calvin Mansheim by pin at 220 pounds, Makaio Stone by forfeit at 285, Noah Christianson by forfeit at 120, Hunter Lyons by forfeit at 126, Drake Marks by pin at 138 pounds, Foster Chaon by forfeit at 160, Landon Montney by forfeit at 170 and Bradey Gottwald by forfeit at 195.
“We wrestled well in the matches we had against Ashland and got a dual meet victory," said Coach Curt Gerber. “Unfortunately there were a lot of forfeits, but I think it is a credit to our program that we are fielding an almost full team this unconventional year.
“Drake Marks collected his second win of the season, as did Calvin Manshiem, who pinned a good Ashland opponent.
"The Ashland head coach worked well with us in making as many matches as we could for the kids. Jason Yost pinned his opponent in an exhibition match later in the evening.
“This group of kids continues to work hard," Gerber added. "They show up at least twice a week to lift weights at 6 a.m. and then battle at practice in the afternoon. It’s very unfortunate that they are unable to get a lot of live matches, but we are making the best of it and continue to work and improve. I appreciate their work ethic and dedication. We are setting the groundwork for the future.”
The Hurricanes evened their season record at 1-1. They wrestled at Northwestern Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Hayward-Northwood 48, Ashland 40
106 pounds: Aaricka Carlson (Ash), won by forfeit.
113: Double forfeit.
120: Noah Christianson (Hay-North), won by forfeit.
126: Hunter Lyons (Hay-North) won by forfeit.
132: Austin DeFoe (Ash) pinned Jason Yost (Hay-North), 2:50.
138: Drake Marks (Hay-North) pinned Gage Meierotto (Ash) in 1:16.
145: Corey Hagstrom (Ash) defeated Zach Roach (Hay-North) by major decision, 14-0.
152: Aaron Diamond (Ash) pinned Gaitlin Gunn (Hay-North) in 1:51.
160: Foster Chaon (Hay-North) won by forfeit.
170: Jared Stricker (Ash) pinned Ray Schmock (Hay-North) in 2:40.
182: Landon Montney (Hay-North) won by forfeit.
195: Bradey Gottwald (Hay-North) won by forfeit.
220: Calvin Mansheim (Hay-North) pinned Isaac Pearce (Ash) in 3:21.
285: Makaio Stone (Hay-North) won by forfeit.
Exhibition matches: Aaricka Carlson (Ashland) pinned Gabe Hanson (Hay-North); Austin DeFoe (Ashland) defeated Isaac Hanson (Hay-North), 17-2; Jason Yost (Hay-North) pinned Gage Meierotto (Ashland) in 0:40.
