Playing for Hayward Wolfpack FC in 2022 are: Back Row (L to R): Assistant Coach Cole Bergman, Malcolm Lumsden, Mark Fehringer, Abdul Abdulai, Donovan Kerry, Cole Gewerth, Nils Eckstrom, Finigan Huffington, Cameron Ross, Kaden Bergman, Head Coach TJ Stilwell Jr.; Front Row (L to R): Isaiah Heyworth, Ken Pryde, Marshall Kennell, Maison Oliver, Dru Senich, Riley Brennan, Sebastian Paczuski, Kenta Noma, Siji Gonzalez, Yabkal Demelash; and (not pictured)Jordan Finneran, King Strum, Nolan Melek, Nick Braun, and Nik Nordquist.
Hayward Wolfpack FC wrapped up their fifth season of play when the 2022 Wisconsin Challenge Cup was cancelled Aug. 6-7.
The Wolfpack finished the season with a 14-3-0 record, earning a winning record for the second consecutive year. The squad finished 3rd place in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League (WPASL), finishing leauge play with a 9-3-0 record, trailing Bateaux FC and Lobos FC by three points and one point respectively. The 2022 season saw the Wolfpack’s roster bolstered by some great new additions, including multiple players from the College of St. Scholastica. The Wolfpack found their first ever win against a UPSL opponent in a friendly this spring and won the Connect Four Derby for the third consecutive year over league champions Bateaux FC.
