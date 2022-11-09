Eagle Scout project

Hayward Scout Warren Thompson (third from right) with his helpers in completing his Eagle Scout project, bike maintenance stations on the bicycle trails in the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Forest.

 Contributed photo

Hayward Boy Scout Troop 70 member Warren Thompson recently completed his Eagle project, the construction and installation of two bike service stands on the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital trails.

An Eagle Scout project must be completed for a Scout to earn the Eagle rank. It is meant to challenge the Scout by making them organize a project from start to finish.

