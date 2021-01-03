Graduates of Hayward High School who are currently attending a two- or four-year post-secondary institution may apply for a Hayward Community Schools Educational Foundation Scholarship applicable to next year’s school expenses.
Applications will be considered from students who have completed at least one semester of courses and have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or better.
Applications can be obtained from the HHS guidance office or online by going to www.hayward.k12.wi.us. On this page you can download the application. Applications should be submitted to the HHS Guidance Office by April 1.
A copy of a transcript through the first semester of this school year must be included with the application. Questions can be directed to Kathy Pachal, HCSEF secretary at (715) 296-2327 or rkpachal@centurylink.net.
