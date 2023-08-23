Hayward School Board members learned at their Monday Aug. 21 meeting that the 2023-24 school district budget could involve a significant decrease in the property tax rate.

Finance Committee chairman Dr. Harry Malcolm said the proposed year-end fund balance will increase by $517,293 to $18,217,914. This includes balances for the HACIL and NWES charter schools.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments