In a Dec. 16 post on the school district website, Hayward Community Schools Superintendent Craig Olson calls a recent posting on the social media site Tik regarding school safety troubling' but not credible' and said it has also been circulating in other school districts.
Olson's letter is as follows:
December 16, 2021
Dear Families,
The Hayward Community School District has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.
The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
Additionally, the district has been in contact with the City of Hayward Police Department and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department regarding the post. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.
This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.
If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.
As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.
Craig Olson
Superintendent
