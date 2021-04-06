The Hayward High School Senior/Junior Prom Committee and Hayward Dairy Queen Grill and Chill are sponsoring a 2021 prom fundraiser all day Wednesday, April 7.
DQ will donate $1 from each Blizzard sold to help fund this year’s prom, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, at the Sawyer County Fairgrounds.
