Approximately 500 avid musky anglers will ply 17 area lakes and flowages as the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. hosts its 44th annual catch-and-release Fall Musky Tournament Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

All proceeds are used by the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. for projects to improve fishing opportunities in the Hayward Lakes area and scholarships.

