A 41-year-old Hayward man, Jonathon Marshall Hughes, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and recklessly endangering safety after he reportedly stabbed and wounded two men outside the Moccasin Bar on July 17.
Hughes, of 10820 Beal Avenue-No. 2E, is being held in jail on a $500,000 cash bond pending an adjourned initial appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court on Aug. 3.
A criminal complaint against Hughes was filed Monday, July 26, by the district attorney. Hughes is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to the complaint, At 2:08 a.m. July 17, the Sawyer County sheriff’s dispatch center received a call of a disturbance at the Moccasin Bar, with one person stabbed. A witness told a city police officer that he was giving first aid to a man who had a large stab wound in his back. The officer asked for an ambulance to respond quickly, and the stabbed man collapsed to the ground. The man was able to get up and was helped into an ambulance for transport to the Hayward hospital. He was then transferred to a Duluth hospital
The witness advised that another man also had been stabbed, and had left the scene.
The witness told the officer that a bald male, who was wearing a “Punisher” T-shirt and whom he did not know, was trying to start fights with several people inside the bar. The witness said the man, later identified as Hughes, appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence of a narcotic, as he was waving his arms around and could not be still. Hughes argued with the witness who told him he should leave. They went out the bar’s rear door into the parking lot.
The witness said that he saw Hughes swing at the patron, who directed Hughes to the ground and told him to leave. Hughes got up, pulled out a knife and stabbed the male in the abdomen, then ran into the alley. People outside the bar were “yelling about the knife and running in all directions,” the witness said. The witness discovered that another male had been stabbed in the back and was bleeding heavily. The male told the officer that he did not see the argument, but was walking to his car when he was knocked down from behind, discovered he was stabbed in the back and was in a lot of pain. Emergency room staff told the officer that the injuries sustained by the two males were not life-threatening, but the male with the back wound was going to transferred to another facility for advanced care.
Another business owner told a police officer that he knew Hughes, who had been employed as a cook and did not show up for work on July 17. Hughes told his employer over the phone that he was in bed with food poisoning.
Officers went to Hughes’ residence, entered it with the consent of a woman living there, and arrested Hughes. They observed that he had an injury on the top of his forehead, two black eyes and dried blood on his face. An officer observed a knife on the kitchen counter that had dried blood on it and saw a dried flood smear in the sink. The woman said she wanted to cooperate with the officers. She collected Hughes’ clothing and gave it to an officer, who saw blood on it.
