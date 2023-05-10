Steven Klecker

A Hayward area resident charged earlier this year with possession of child pornography has had a second charge of possessing child pornography filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court.

Steven Allen Klecker, 70, 12810W County Road T, Hayward, was charged on Feb. 14 this year with possessing child pornography Jan. 4, 2022, in the town of Lenroot.

