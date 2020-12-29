The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 29-year-old Hayward man, Andrew J. Ferguson, on a charge of driving while intoxicated-first offense with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle following a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Hwy. 63 near Hamilton Road, north of Springbrook, on Monday, Dec. 28.
The State Patrol reported that at approximately 4:01 p.m., a state trooper and a Washburn County deputy responded to the crash. While at the scene, the trooper observed that the driver, Andrew Ferguson, showed signs of alcohol use and impairment. Ferguson was subsequently charged with operating while under the influence of an intoxicant while having a child passenger in the vehicle.
No one was injured in the crash. Ferguson and the seven-year-old passenger were transported to an area hospital to be examined. While at the hospital, Ferguson consented to chemical test of his blood.
