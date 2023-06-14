David Belille Jr.

A Hayward area man, David Arnold Belille Jr., 29, has been charged in Washburn County with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering narcotics to a Spooner man who died of of an overdose.

Belille, of 12712 Daycare Drive, Hayward, is charged in the death of 33-year-old Joshua E. Wallace.

