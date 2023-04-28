The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday April 28 that a Hayward man, Jonathan Bonney, 38, has been arrested after a complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, charging him with four misdemeanor offenses related to the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Bonney is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

