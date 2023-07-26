The Hayward Northwest Little League hosted their Summer Bash tournament for visiting U-10 and U-12 teams Saturday and Sunday July 22-23 at the Hayward Sports Center.

In the U-10 tourney, Colfax took first place with a 4-0 record, followed by Hayward at 3-1 and Great Divide at 3-1. Hayward took second, based on runs scored.

  

