The Hayward Little League is holding on-line registration for players in T-Ball, Coaches Pitch, Minor League and Major League for the 2021 season. The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 30, at Haywardsportscenter.com. There will be no late registration.
Besides the registration fee, each household must purchase $50 in fundraising tickets. The drawing will be held June 8.
Player evaluations will be held 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday April 10 for Minors and 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday April 11 for Majors in the north rink at the Hayward Sports Center. A mandatory parents meeting will be held during player evaluations. Parents must attend one meeting; they will receive their tickets at the meeting.
If a child turns 13 or before May 1, 2021, they will be in the Babe Ruth League, not Little League.
There also will be sign-up sheets for mowing and concessions volunteers throughout the season. This helps to keep registration fees lower for the kids.
Also needed are coaches at each level of play. Coaching experience isn’t required, just patience and the willingness to help these kids have fun.
For more information, visit the Hayward Youth Baseball Facebook page.
Questions may be directed to haywardsports@cheqnet.net.
