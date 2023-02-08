The Hayward Lions Club will host their 41st annual Pre-Birkie race and training event Saturday, Feb. 11, starting and finishing at Birkie Ridge field north of Seeley.
Race start times will be 9:30 a.m. for 42K skate men, 9:35 for 42K skate women, 10 a.m. for 26K skate men, 10:05 for 26K skate women, and 10:10 a.m. for 26K classic technique men and women.
