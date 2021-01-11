The Hayward Lions Club will have a new start and finish area for their 39th annual Pre-Birkie training race and fundraiser ski event Saturday, Feb. 13.
Skiers are invited to come and enjoy the day with the Hayward Lions at their Pre-Birkie, the “Best Birkie prep race in the Midwest.”
Once again racers will have the choice to ski classic or skate the short (26K) or long (42K) race.
Both races will start at Birkie Ridge, off Highway 63 just north of Seeley, where the course will head south down the skate trail to Highway OO (short) or the Gravel Pit (long), where the race will then turn north up the classic trail to the fire tower and then loop back to Birkie Ridge.
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 12: Early registration and bib pick-up from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Hayward Veterans Community Center. Registration may be held as a drive-through in the parking lot, pending local health and safety restrictions. There will be no spaghetti feed this year, but skiers are encouraged to support the local sponsors.
Saturday, Feb.13: Late registration and packet pick-up from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Center.
42K race start times: 9:30 a.m., men skate; 9:35 a.m., women skate; 9:40 a.m., men and women classic.
26K start times: 10 a.m., men skate; 10:05 a.m., women skate; 10:10 a.m., men and women classic.
The Lions plan to have aid stations throughout the course, assuming they are able to do so while complying with local health and safety officials.
Skiers will receive a sweatshirt at registration. Lynn’s Custom Meats brats, donuts, beverages and Tremblay’s sweets will be served at the finish line.
For more information, visit www.prebirkie.com. Send a message or call (715) 558-6251.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.