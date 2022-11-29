Hayward Community Schools officials announced that schools will close early today, Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to inclement weather. All after-school activities today including sports games have been canceled.

The primary and intermediate schools are releasing students at 1:15 p.m. The middle school will release at 1:25 p.m. and the high school and Northern Waters will release at 1:35 p.m.

