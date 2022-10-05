...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The top 10 fish catchers in the Hayward Lakes Muskies Inc. tournament last weekend were (first through 10th, left to right): Ray Perry, Eli Fritz, Clayton Thayer (also largest fish), Ryan Knorn, Matt Haerter, Christian Dueholm, Jack Cliffton, Ethan Simpson, Craig Minnick and Greg Roedl.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Clayton Thayer with the 49.5-inch musky he caught and released in Lake Namakagon. The fish was the largest entered in the 2022 Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. fall tournament.
A total of 503 musky hunters participated in the 44th annual fall catch-and-release tournament sponsored by the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. over the Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend, helping to raise monies for fishing-related projects.
Forty-five anglers registered a total of 49 muskies ranging from the minimum of 34 inches to 49.5 inches.
