A total of 503 musky hunters participated in the 44th annual fall catch-and-release tournament sponsored by the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. over the Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend, helping to raise monies for fishing-related projects.

Forty-five anglers registered a total of 49 muskies ranging from the minimum of 34 inches to 49.5 inches.

