Hayward Golf Club will host two special junior golf events in late July.
On July 22, the Junior Club Championship will be played, with tee times starting at 12:30 p.m. This is open to any Hayward Golf Club pass holders between ages 14 and 18, as well as qualifiers from HGC’s Junior Program Putt, Pitch and Drive Contest on July 15.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Pro Shop at (715) 634-2760.
Second, the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour is hosting a tournament at Hayward Golf Club on Thursday, July 29. This tour runs events all across the state.
Tee times will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to any participants from ages 12 to 18. No handicap is required. The age divisions are 16-18, 14-15 and 12-13 for boys and girls.
The entry fee is $35 for non-WPGA Tour members and $30 for tour members. To sign up and register, visit the WPGA Junior Foundation’s website.
