Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball players were recognized with awards and praise at an end-of-season banquet Tuesday March 21 at the Steakhouse and Lodge. The Hurricanes varsity finished with a 11-14 record, including 9-9 in the Heart O’ North Conference, fifth place out of 10 teams. They won one of two games in the WIAA playoffs. Coach Joe Brennan thanked the team for “a great season. “Our season overall was a really good step in the right direction,” Brennan said. “The future is bright. The seniors are leaving behind a positive legacy. Our 19 players did a really good job of being coachable, competitive and disciplined.” “As coaches, we look forward to the basketball season throughout the year,” Brennan said. “Typically we don’t have to worry about a lot of things, such as behavior and grades.” Three varsity Canes received Heart O’ North All-Conference honors: junior forward/guard Avery Poppe, second team; senior post player Maekayla Cadotte, honorable mention; and junior guard Greta Schmitt, honorable mention. Receiving Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) “Team First” awards were Holly Froemel, Melody Isham, Rachel Miller, Hailey Waystedt and Madi Bergschneider. Other team awards were presented to Grace Schmidt, Rookie of the Year; Avery Chucka, Marksmanship award (team leader in free throw percentage); Alivia Poppe, Most-Improved Player; Greta Schmitt, leader in 3-pointers made and percentage; Defensive Player of the Year; Avery Poppe, Most Valuable Player, team leader in rebounding, scoring (7.8 per conference game), field goal percentage, zteals and rebounds with 180; senior Maddie Woller, Hurricane Honor Leadership award; Maekayla Cadotte, Hurricane Honor Leadership award, second in rebounds with 114. Maekayla had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a game against Spooner and 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Ashland. She led the team this year in assists with 51. Avery Poppe set a Hayward girls basketball record for rebounds in a game with 17 against Menomonie in the regular season. Brennan gave thank-yous to parents, assistant coaches, athletic trainer Laura Sivering, to Hayward Home Center for paying for team meals on the road trips, and Arclin Industries for paying for warm-up outfits for the players. JV team JV team coach Scott Schmitt noted that the JV Canes, including a large freshman class, posted a 17-6 record this season, the best record by a Hayward JV team since 2012. They had an 8-game win streak in mid-season. Three of their losses were by five points or less. They came back to beat Northwestern and Barron the second time around. The team was a “ really good, fun group to work with, very competitive. They all got along really well with each other,” Schmitt said. JV team individual stats leaders included: Melody isham, points leader with 161, also leader in assists with 40 assists and steals with 38; Kendal DeCora, second in points with 139; Grace Schmidt, third leading scorer, 135 points, and second in rebounds with 70; Hailey Waystedt, 110 points including 12 3-pointers; Holly Froemel, 104 points, leading rebounder with 78; Maria Halberg, most valuable defender, quick player; and Charley Christian, 79 points, 67 rebounds.