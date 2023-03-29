Girls basketball all-conference

Chosen to the Heart O’ North All-Conference girls basketball team for 2022-23 are Hayward Hurricanes (L-R) Avery Poppe, second team; Maekayla Cadotte, honorable mention; and Greta Schmitt, honorable mention

 Phot4o by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball players were recognized with awards and praise at an end-of-season banquet Tuesday March 21 at the Steakhouse and Lodge.

The Hurricanes varsity finished with a 11-14 record, including 9-9 in the Heart O’ North Conference, fifth place out of 10 teams. They won one of two games in the WIAA playoffs.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments