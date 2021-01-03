Hayward Area Memorial Hospital (HAMH) has partnered with the Hayward Community Schools to provide orthopedics and sports medicine services to Hurricane athletes.
Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) Laura Siverling has joined HAMH and will continue to provide the same services to student athletes that she has for the past 20 years.
“Laura Siverling is widely viewed by the parents and student-athletes as an integral member of the school staff and has formed a trustworthy relationship with the parents, student-athletes and the Hayward Community,” said Billy O’Brien, Hayward Community Schools athletic director. “At this time, more than ever, student health is at the forefront of everyone’s mind and Laura comes prepared to help and guide student-athletes.”
He added, “She brings a high level of care both on and off the field to prepare them for practice and competition. She has extensive knowledge of injuries, prevention of injuries, stages of healing and rehabilitation and exercises to use to make our athletes the best they can be. She is dedicated to the overall well-being of our athletes and Hayward Schools is fortunate to have her on our team.”
Siverling will have the support of a comprehensive sports medicine team which includes Dr. Brian Donahue, board certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon; Barb Bowman, certified physician assistant; Molly Schull, orthopedic clinical specialist and doctor of physical therapy; Kory Lutz, orthopedic and sports doctor of physical therapy; and Kyle Narges, strength and conditioning coach.
The team will work together to provide a streamlined approach to both prevention and treatment of all athletes. In addition to working with athletes on a daily basis they will also be present at competitions across Hurricane sports.
“In addition to recruiting and building an exceptional team of health care professionals that specialize in orthopedics and sports medicine, HAMH has made significant investments in our facility with an expanded team of providers and a new state-of-the-art rehab facility,” said Al Bowman, director of rehab services. “The recent completion of the 10,000-square-foot facility shows our dedication to providing high level care. The partnership with the Hayward School District will provide future opportunities to expand community wellness programs.
O'Brien said, "The Hurricanes will continue to have ATC services from Laura Siverling and also have a comprehensive sports medicine team right here locally to support her. The partnership between HAMH and the Hurricanes is an exciting beginning and the high school student-athletes will be under great care while participating in their sports seasons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.