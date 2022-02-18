The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team and Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team both won their playoff opening games Thursday Feb. 17 at the Hayward Sports Center and are advancing to the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 22.

In the boys game, Maddox Achtor’s goal at 3:53 of the second overtime lifted the Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Marshfield Tigers. Monte Goold  and Kayleb Martin had assists on the play.

Monte Goold had a 3-goal hat trick in the contest and goalie Logan Abric had another outstanding game in the nets, making 54 saves.

The Hurricane boys will play the Rice Lake Warriors in the WIAA Division 2 Section 1 semifinal at Rice Lake Tuesday, Feb. 22.

In the second game Tuesday night at the Sports Center, the Hayward Co-op Hurricane girls dominated the Medford-Rib Lake Raiders, scoring eight goals in the first period and skating to a 14-0 win.

Makaela Reinke scored a hat trick and had three assists and Gillian Johnson had two goals and five assists.

Scoring a goal apiece were Reese Sheehan, Callie Asp, Hailey Olby, Lily Eytcheson (also had four assists), Helen Loder, Paige Pulskamp, Riley Sprenger (also had three assists), Summer Hammann, and Kiana Ewert.

Goalie Greta Woelber had six saves as the Canes outshot the Raiders 37-6.

The Hurricane girls advance to the sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Hayward Sports Center. They will face the Superior-Northwestern Spartans, who defeated Northern Edge 6-4 in their sectional quarterfinal.

