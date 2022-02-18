...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team and Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team both won their playoff opening games Thursday Feb. 17 at the Hayward Sports Center and are advancing to the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 22.
In the boys game, Maddox Achtor’s goal at 3:53 of the second overtime lifted the Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Marshfield Tigers. Monte Goold and Kayleb Martin had assists on the play.
Monte Goold had a 3-goal hat trick in the contest and goalie Logan Abric had another outstanding game in the nets, making 54 saves.
The Hurricane boys will play the Rice Lake Warriors in the WIAA Division 2 Section 1 semifinal at Rice Lake Tuesday, Feb. 22.
In the second game Tuesday night at the Sports Center, the Hayward Co-op Hurricane girls dominated the Medford-Rib Lake Raiders, scoring eight goals in the first period and skating to a 14-0 win.
Makaela Reinke scored a hat trick and had three assists and Gillian Johnson had two goals and five assists.
Scoring a goal apiece were Reese Sheehan, Callie Asp, Hailey Olby, Lily Eytcheson (also had four assists), Helen Loder, Paige Pulskamp, Riley Sprenger (also had three assists), Summer Hammann, and Kiana Ewert.
Goalie Greta Woelber had six saves as the Canes outshot the Raiders 37-6.
The Hurricane girls advance to the sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Hayward Sports Center. They will face the Superior-Northwestern Spartans, who defeated Northern Edge 6-4 in their sectional quarterfinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.