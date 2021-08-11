The Hayward Hawks will host a Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) regional semifinal playoff tournament Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13-15, at Larry Somerville Field.
The Hawks will host the Upper 13 League champions, the Tony Hayshakers, in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. opening game. Depending on whether they win or lose, they will play again at either 3 p.m. Saturday or noon Sunday.
The Hayward tournament schedule is:
Friday, Aug. 13
Game 1: Hayward Hawks vs. Tony Hayshakers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Game 2: Lake Superior Sea Dogs vs. Eau Claire Bears, noon.
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. La Crescent Cardinals, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Loser Game 2 vs. Whittlesey Reds, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. LaCrescent Cardinals, noon.
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Whittlesey Reds, 3 p.m.
Other WBA regionals will be played this weekend at Haugen, Eau Claire, Osceola, River Falls and Sparta.
The top two teams from each of the six regionals will advance to the WBA state tournament at Merrill and Marshfield Aug. 20-22.
Hawks vs. Spooner
On Friday, Aug. 6, the Hawks sustained a non-league 7-3 loss to the Spooner Cardinals at Somerville Field.
The Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on three hits and a Spooner error. The Cardinals scored four in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead and added three runs in the seventh. Hayward scored one run in the seventh.
Matt Flesher started on the mound for Hayward, and the lefty gave up six hits and four earned runs in 5-2/3 innings to take the loss. Paul Danczyk pitched one inning, giving up no hits and no runs. Austin Wessel finished up, tossing 2-1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs.
Trevor Brimblecom pitched the win for the Cardinals.
Paul Danczyk, Gunnar Hansen and Tom Danczyk had one hit apiece for the Hawks.
