Hayward gymnast Macie Mavis, a member of The Kipsters gymnastics team out of Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake, competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) state meet March 25-26 in Appleton.

Competing in Level Six (Senior D), she scored 8.5 in the vault, 7.65 in the bars (personal best, team points), tied for second place with a personal best score of 9.225 in the beam, tied for ninth with a score of 9.075 in the floor exercise, and had an all-around score of 34.45.

