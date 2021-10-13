Hayward Hurricanes senior Gillian Johnson shot a 36-hole score of 93-95 to tie for 20th place in the WIAA Division 2 girls golf state championship tournament Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge golf course in Verona.

Spooner junior Sydney Greenfield shot a 94-95 to place 25th.

