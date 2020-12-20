The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team won two of three games last week to improve their record to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play going into the holiday break.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Canes rallied from a 20-19 halftime deficit to win a nonconference game over Ashland, 52-40. MaeKayla Cadotte scored 16 points and Ana Johnson scored 15 to lead the Canes. Hayward shot 20-of-33 from the free throw line.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Canes traveled to Cameron, where they downed the Comets 32-27 in a low-scoring, defensive contest.
The Hurricanes trailed 16-13 at halftime, but made a 12-3 run at the start of the second half to open up a 28-16 lead. The Comets rallied to within three points at 28-25. MaeKayla Cadotte then scored two baskets to put the Canes up by 32-27, where it remained as the final horn sounded.
MaeKayla Cadotte led the scoring with 15 points.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Hurricanes hosted the Northwestern Tigers for a conference battle at the RJS Gym.
Hayward jumped out to a 7-5 lead, but the quick Tigers rallied and gradually pulled away, getting many interceptions, and shooting and rebounding well from both the perimeter and inside. They took a 20-10 lead. The Canes fought back to trail by five at 28-33, but Northwestern forged a 35-28 lead at the half.
The Tigers maintained the pace in the second half, going up by as many as 12 points at 43-31 and 46-34 and extending the lead to 57-43 with 3:02 to play. Ana Johnson made several 3-pointers for the Canes, but the Tigers kept up the pressure and won 62-53.
Johnson led the Canes with 21 points, while Tieryn Plasch had 20 points for the Tigers.
The Hurricanes are now on holiday break until they travel to Northwestern on Jan. 5.
Heart O’ North girls standings: Barron, 5-0; Northwestern, 6-1; St. Croix Falls, 3-1; Ladysmith, 2-1; Hayward, 2-2; Cumberland, 1-3; Cameron, 1-2; Spooner, 0-4; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 0-4; Bloomer, 0-0.
Hayward 28 25 — 53
Northwe. 35 27 — 62
Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: Ana Johnson, 7-2/5-1-21; Brooke Quast, 2-7/8-2-12; Kalista Cadotte, 2-1/2-4-5; Holly Miller 3-0-3-6; Mikailah Kosterman, 2-0-5-4; Erin Morgan, 1-0-0-3; MaeKayla Cadotte, 1-0/1-0-2; Kayla Weller, 0-0-2-0; Jessica Aubart, 0-0-1-0; Anna Morgan, 0-0-1-0; totals, 20-10/16-17-53. 3-pt. FG: Johnson 5; Quast 1; E. Morgan 1.
Northwestern: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: Tieryn Plasch, 8-2/2-3-20; Brynn Erickson, 5-4/9-0-14; Allison Luoma, 4-3/4-3-11;Gabby Risley, 2-0-2-6; Gracie Altman, 2-0-2-4; Kendall Sletten, 0-4/6-2-4; Anna Fouts, 1-0-2-2; Claire Brinker, 0-1/1-1-1; Madison Bobula, 0-0-1-0; totals, 22-13/22-17-62. 3-pt. FG: Plasch 2, Risley 2.
Hayward 16 16 — 32
Cameron 13 14 — 27
Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: MaeKayla Cadotte, 5-5/9-2-15; Brooke Quast, 2-0-1-5; Holly Miller, 2-0-2-4; Kalista Cadotte, 2-0-2-4; Ana Johnson, 1-1/6-2-3; Mikailah Kosterman, 0-1/2-0-1; Anna Morgan, 0-0-1-0; Erin Morgan, 0-0-1-0; totals, 12-7/17-9-32; 3-pt. FG: Quast.
Cameron: Maddie Wall, 4-0-0-12; I. Thompson, 2-0-4-6; B. Breed, 1-0/2-2-2; A. Krahenbuhl, 1-0-1-2; A. Kuffel, 1-0-0-3; T. Sievert, 10-1-2; A. Schamberger, 0-0-2-0; A. Romsos, 0-0-1-0; C. Dellinger, 0-0-4-0; C. Lynch, 0-0-1-0; totals, 10-0/2-16-27. 3-pt. FG: Wall 4, Thompson 2, Kuffel.
Hayward 19 33 — 52
Ashland 20 20 — 40
Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: MaeKayla Cadotte, 5-6/7-4-16; Ana Johnson, 3-8/14-3-15; Holly Miller, 2-2/2-2-6; Brooke Quast, 2-1/4-0-5; Kalista Cadotte, 1-2/4-0-4; Jessica Aubart, 1-0-0-3;Anna Morgan, 1-0-2-2; Allie Zawistowski, 0-1/2-0-1; Kayla Weller, 0-0-1-0; Mikailah Kosterman, 0-0-4-0; totals, 15-20/33-16-52. 3-pt. FG: Johnson, Aubart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.