The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team placed first in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs at Crooked Creek Golf Course near Osceola Wednesday, Sept. 28. 

Hayward placed first at the regional with 317 strokes, followed by Spooner with 334, Luck Co-op with 383 and Ladysmith with 397, all of whom qualified for the sectional.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments