The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team and the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team won their playoff openers Tuesday Feb. 16 at the Hayward Sports Center and are advancing to the sectional semifinals on Feb. 21.

The girls team jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the Medford Raiders in the first period, added two goals in the second period and four in the third enroute to their 11-0 win.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments