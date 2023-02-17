...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM CST
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Hayward girls, boys hockey teams win playoff openers
The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team and the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team won their playoff openers Tuesday Feb. 16 at the Hayward Sports Center and are advancing to the sectional semifinals on Feb. 21.
The girls team jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the Medford Raiders in the first period, added two goals in the second period and four in the third enroute to their 11-0 win.
