On behalf of the Turk’s Inn Charitable Foundation, Tom Shuman (left front) delivers a $27,000 check to Bill Mestelle, president of the Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation. Other HCSEF board members pictured are (back row, L-R) Martha Heisel, Kathy Pachal, Brett Morgan, Dan VanderVelden, Randy Pachal, Lynn Syverson, Laura Taylor, Kylah Eckes and Mike Bratley.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation (HCSEF) board of directors held their annual meeting May 12 at Hayward High School.

Tom Shuman, trustee of the Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust, delivered a check of $27,000 to Foundation president Bill Mestelle. This is in addition to a donation of $6,000 donated last October.

The full $33,000, in combination with funds from the Scholarship Foundation, will be given to students who are either going on to higher education after high school or who are already in a post-secondary program.

This spring, a total of $84,000 will be awarded to 47 HHS graduates and post-graduates from the HCSEF.

The HCSEF board members expressed gratitude for the generosity of the late Marge Gogian, former owner of Turk’s Inn, as well as all the donors who have helped the foundation grow so that Hayward High School graduates can more easily afford four- or two-year programs of study or trade school programs of all types.

