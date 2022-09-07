Hayward Comp. Team rider James Lawrence pedals around a curve on the hilly, winding course at the Wisconsin Cycling League season kickoff at the Birkebeiner-Telemark trail system Sunday, Sept. 4. He finished second in the JV 2 boys race.
Hayward Comp cyclist Brooke Berens, left, rides in the freshman girls race at the Wisconsin Cycling League season kickoff at the Birkie-Telemark trails Sunday, Sept. 4. She finished fifth overall.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
The Hayward Composite Mountain Bike Team did well in their first competition of the season, the Wisconsin High School Cycling League season kickoff at the Mount Telemark-American Birkebeiner trails in the town of Cable.
Hayward Comp riders had several podium finishers and placed third as a team in Division One, which combines the finish points earned by both boys and girls racers.
