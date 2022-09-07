The Hayward Composite Mountain Bike Team did well in their first competition of the season, the Wisconsin High School Cycling League season kickoff at the Mount Telemark-American Birkebeiner trails in the town of Cable.

Hayward Comp riders had several podium finishers and placed third as a team in Division One, which combines the finish points earned by both boys and girls racers.

