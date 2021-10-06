The Wisconsin High School Cycling League is back racing after a canceled 2020 season due to COVID.
The Hayward Composite Mountain Bike Team was excited to get back to racing as 27 high school and middle school team members participated in their third race of the season Sunday, Oct. 3, at Nine Mile Recreation Area in Wausau.
More than 900 riders from across Wisconsin raced among the fall colors, riding a 6.5-mile loop consisting of windy single track and grassy ski trail.
Hayward’s youth cyclists earned six podium spots at their race in Wausau. Senior Drake Marks finished his four-lap race in fifth place in 1:29:53. Freshman Arlo Morse completed his two-lap race in second place in 51:35. Eighth grader Brooke Berens earned a fourth-place spot in her one-lap race in 31:09.
Seventh grade girls had strong showings from Evelyn Morse, who placed first in 33:01, and Elsa Maki, who raced to a fourth-place finish in 33:46. Sixth grader Sully Sportel landed on the podium for the third time this season, placing second in 31:01.
Senior Kade Carlson finished his four-lap race in 1:34:08. JV rider Sam Meyers made a big jump from the previous week, finishing 23rd in 53:49 in his two-lap race. JV girls Riley Gould and Kallen Clifford finished in 1:06:03 and 1:08:30, respectively.
Hayward freshman James Lawrence finished ninth 54:46. Glen Drall from Drummond finished in 57:05. Freshman Greta Maki finished 13th in 59:52.
The remainder of the middle school athletes consisted of eighth grader Darren Clifford, 27th out of 108 riders in 31:54; Trent Sjostrom, 30th in 32:08; Grady Weimer, who finished in 44:56 after a minor mechanical issue; and eighth grader Ella Gerber, 18{sup}th{/sup} in 35:20.
There were 93 seventh grade boys who raced from across the state. Hayward rider Bryce Bauer improved his ranking to 15th with a time of 31:07. Teammate Sam Berquist finished 23rd in 32:06, Bob Droessler was 44th in 34:40, followed by Ryan Nechuta in 36:20, Jack Marks in 42:06 and Evin Poquette in 48:41.
Sixth grader rider Cole Eckes finished 31st in 37:24. The sixth grade girls had strong showings from Norah Werner, 36:38; Marin Patnode, 40:16; and Julianna Lawrence, 52:31.
Eau Claire race
The Mountain Bike Team student athletes raced in their second event of the season Sunday, Sept. 26, at Lowes Creek Park in Eau Claire, over a six-mile loop of grassy ski trails and technical single track.
This year’s Hayward-Drummond team of 32 riders is the highest number of participants since the team started seven years ago. Nine riders participated in their first league race.
Varsity rider Drake Marks finished ninth in his four-lap race in 1:36:44. Varsity teammate Kade Carlson finished 13th in 1:38:42. Junior Varsity III rider Helena Maki completed her three lap race in 1:34:34. Junior Varsity II rider Sam Meyers finished his two-lap race in 59:28. Fellow riders Levi Bartz finished in 1:04:19 and Sam Tuttle from Drummond finished in 1:04:20. Junior Varsity rider Riley Gould finished in 1:13:24, and freshman Greta Maki finished her two-lap race in 12th place out of 25 female riders in 1:01:21. Freshman rider, Arlo Morse repeated a third-place podium finish with a time of 51:49. James Lawrence jumped from 18th place to 10th place with a time of 55:46. Glen Drall from Drummond finished 39th in 1:02:33.
Twenty-one middle school riders participated in the Sept. 26 race, including nine student athletes who rode in their first Wisconsin league race.
Of the eighth grade riders, Darren Clifford finished 28th among 93 riders in 31:19. Trent Sjostrom did his first race in 33:08, and Grady Weimer finished in 37:45. Eighth grader Brooke Berens raced to a podium finish of fifth place in 31:49. Teammate Ella Gerber finished 17th in 36:07.
There were 93 riders in the seventh grade boys category. Sam Berquist finished 29th in his first race in 33:12. Fellow rider Bryce Bauer finished 31st in 33:26; followed by Bob Droessler, 41st in 34:33. Jack Marks finished in 41:46 and Evin Poquette in 51:25.
Seventh grader Elsa Maki placed fifth in 34:00. Close behind her was teammate Evelyn Morse, who finished sixth in 34:21.
Sixty sixth grade boys competed. Sully Sportel took fifth place in 32:00. Cole Eckes competed in his first league race, finishing 35th in 37:21. Joey Bergschnieder finished in 45:56 followed by teammate Tristan Rhea, who finished in 46:34.
Sixth grade girls had five riders who competed. Cecilia Toshner finished in 36:30, with her twin sister Corina close behind in 37:06. Norah Werner finished her first league race in 38:20, followed by Marin Patnode in 39:50 and Julianna Lawrence in 47:18.
The Hayward High School team finished fifth out of 28 teams in the Division 1 category.
The next Wisconsin Cycling League race will take place near Waupaca at Mount Morris on Sunday, Oct. 17.
