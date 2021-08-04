The Hayward Civic Club held its annual benefit golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 1.

The winners were: First place—Nik VanVonderen, Luke Korpela and Betz Latsch, 63; second—Ken Lundberg, Matt Clark and Don Crawford, 64; third—Mitch Byrd, Jerry Elbert and Deb Degrio, 65.

Putting contest: First, Steve Blegen; second, Nik VanVonderen; third, Jon Bonney. There also were proximity prizes on each hole.

There were two skins: Team 14A—Mitch Byrd, Jerry Elbert, Bill Drexler 3 on No. 6; Team 3B—Villi Andrei, Peggy Ettestad, Bill Drexler, three on No. 15.

Jon Bonney won a drawing for a membership.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments