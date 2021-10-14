The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department, with help from the Hayward Police Department, announced Thursday, Oct. 14, that Michael Kavanagh, age 63, was arrested on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation Tuesday, Oct. 12, for several criminal charges:
• Sexual assault of child under the age of 12.
• Repeated sexual assault of the same child.
• Sexual assault of a child by school staff.
Michael Kavanagh is a school bus driver for the Hayward School District.
Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Interviewed Michael Kavanagh and took him into custody following reports of sexual abuse occurring on Kavanagh’s bus (Bus# 28). Kavanagh was transported to and booked into the Sawyer County Jail.
As in any Criminal proceeding, Michael Kavanagh is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department at 715-634-8350.
This investigation is being led by the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department and is assisted by the Hayward Police Department.
