The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak as they ran past the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs 60-47 at the RJS Gym in Hayward Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Niizhoo Sullivan scored 25 points including five 3-point baskets to lead the Canes and Ayden Froemel scored 12. The Canes shot 20 for 53 from the floor and 12 for 19 from the free throw line.
The Hurricanes travel to Spooner this Thursday and to Barron on Friday.
Boys hockey: The Hurricanes skated past the Northwest Icemen in Spooner Tuesday night, 7-1. Cole Asp had a hat trick, Kayleb Martin scored two goals, and Logan Asp and D.J. Woelber scored a goal apiece.
The Canes will host DeForest this Friday night and host Amery Saturday afternoon.
