The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team opened its season last week with a nonconference win over Mercer, 85-44; and a loss to Heart O’ North Conference rival Ladysmith, 60-26. Both games were on the opponents’ home floors.
On Nov. 30, Hayward led Mercer at halftime, 44-22. Niizhoo Sullivan led the team in scoring with 27 points and Chase McCallum had 10.
The Canes shot 36 for 71 from the floor (50 percent) and 9 for 13 from the free throw line. They outrebounded the Tigers 49-23 and had 13 turnovers to Mercer’s 23. The Canes had 17 steals to Mercer’s six.
On Dec. 2, the Lumberjacks rolled to a 32-11 lead at halftime. They shot 21 for 52 from the floor while the Canes made only nine of 53 field goal attempts. Ladysmith went 11 for 19 in free throws while Hayward was 7 for 11.
The Lumberjacks outrebounded the Canes 43-36 and had 12 turnovers to Hayward’s 18. Nobody scored in double figures for the Canes: Sullivan led with seven points.
The Hurricanes will play at Lakeland Union in Minocqua this Thursday and at St. Croix Central this Saturday. The Canes will host South Shore in a nonconference contest Monday, Dec. 13.
Hayward 44 41 — 85
Mercer 22 22 — 44
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Nizhoo Sullivan, 12/15-2/2-1-27; Chase McCallum, 5/6-0/1-1-10; Brody McConnell, 3/7-2/2-1-9; Elijah Heyworth, 3/6-0-0-6; Ayden Froemel, 2/5-1/2-1-5; Nate Harrison, 1/-2/2-0-5; Miles McCallum, 2/4-0-2-5; Matt Halberg, 2/2-1/1-0-5; Trae Stone, 2/4-0-0-4; Zach Laier, 2/3-0-2-4; Maximus Martens, 1/3-1/3-3-3; Ethan Wessel, 1/5-0-5-2; Tanner Poppe, 0/3-0-0-0; Sam Snider, 0/2-0-2-0; totals, 36/71-9/13-18-85. 3-pt. FG/A: Sullivan, 1/2; McConnell, 1/1; Harrison, 1/3; M. McCallum, 1/2.
Hayward 11 15 — 26
Ladysmith 32 28 — 60
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Sullivan, 2/14-3/5-4-7; Harrison, 1/3-01-3; Wessel, 1/4-1/2-4-3; Froemel, 1/8-0-4-2; Heyworth, 1/4-0-1-2; M. McCallum, 1/5-0-1-2; Halberg, 1/2-0-1-2; C. McCallum, 0/3-2/2-0-2; Snider, 1/3-0-1-2; Martens, 0-1/2-0-1; McConnell, 0/5-0-2-0; Poppe, 0/1-0-0-0; Stone, 0/2-0-0-0; totals, 9/53-7/11-19-26. 3-pt. FG/A: Harrison, 1/2.
