The Haugen Hornets posted a 3-2 win over the Hayward Hawks at an Indy League game in Haugen Friday July 21, their first league win of the season.

It was a pitcher’s duel, as Hawks’ right-hander Phil Zeigle gave up just three hits while striking out three and walking none. The Hornets scored three unearned runs in the third inning.

  

