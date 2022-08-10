The Hayward Hawks have qualified for the Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) state playoffs. They will play in the Merrill Regional Aug. 13-14.

The Hawks will play their opening game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Merrill Athletic Park against the loser of the Aug. 12 Merrill vs. Jim Falls game.

